Revel Presents 10.14.2023
Andre Power (Soulection)
plus
Kittamami B2B Errol Bangz
music covering the basis of r&b, soulful house, tech house, funk, afrohouse and on. Open to close SO COME EARLY THIS WILL REACH CAPACITY.
21+ only
