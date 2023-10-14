Top track

Revel Presents : Andre Power (Soulection)

REVEL
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsHollywood
$18.54

About

Revel Presents 10.14.2023

Andre Power (Soulection)

plus

Kittamami B2B Errol Bangz

music covering the basis of r&b, soulful house, tech house, funk, afrohouse and on. Open to close SO COME EARLY THIS WILL REACH CAPACITY.

21+ only

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Revel Lounge & Hundred Palms

Lineup

Andre Power, KITTAMAMI, Errol Bangz

Venue

REVEL

1710 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States

Doors open10:00 pm

