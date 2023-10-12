Top track

Groove Critical Presents : Kyle Zuck + more

REVEL
Thu, 12 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsHollywood
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Groove Critical x Hundred Palms retruns for another Thursday packed full of LA love!

21+ only :

RSVP for free entry all night (first come first served)

or purchse the $15 ticket for no line and a drink as you enter from the bar.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Revel Lounge

Lineup

Kyle Zuck , Justin Vilhauer

Venue

REVEL

1710 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

