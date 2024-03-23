Top track

Tropea - Cringe Inferno

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tropea live

CISIM
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLido Adriano
€14.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tropea - Cringe Inferno
Got a code?

About

I Tropea uniscono nel loro stile diverse influenze musicali tra cui l’alternative degli anni 2000, il postpunk di inizi anni ’80 e un beat che ricorda molto quello degli anni ’60. Dopo 6 anni di attività il gruppo ha finalmente pronto un disco carico di co Read more

Presentato da CISIM.

Lineup

Tropea

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.