Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights with Hayden Redwine

Duett's Texas Club
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
$28.22

About

Jonathan Tyler did the rock star thing. He played Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Hangout Fest and the Voodoo Experience. He performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and toured alongside AC/DC, ZZ Top, The Black Crowes and Kid Rock. His 2010 LP Pardon Me for Atlanti Read more

Presented by Noise Frontier.

Lineup

Hayden Redwine, Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

