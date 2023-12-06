DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is a WIP show for British Comedian of the Year Winner and social media sensation Jeff Innocent as he embarks on his first ever nationwide UK tour.
Jeff will be bringing his unique and hilarious cultural insights on the road for the first time in a ca
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.