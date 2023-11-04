Top track

Next Door Records VS Make A Dance

Bush Hall
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

4TH NOVEMBER

The battle no one asked for!

Next Door Records VS Make A Dance

10PM - 3AM

Get your tickets for ring side NOW!!

In the middle of Bush Hall, it's gunna get hot.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Next Door Records, Make a Dance

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

