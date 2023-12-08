Top track

Wehbba

SPYBAR
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wehbba stands as one of Brazil’s most widely-acclaimed and highly respected global ambassadors for techno.

Since 2017, Wehbba has developed a solid bond with Drumcode Records, releasing 4 top charting singles, 4 compilation tracks and a remarkable full le Read more

Presented by Spybar.
Lineup

Wehbba

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

