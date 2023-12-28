DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Milestones Ensemble

Sala Clamores
Thu, 28 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Milestones Ensemble es uno de los grupos más representativos del panorama jazzístico actual, su música se basa en un homenaje al gran Miles Davis. Una música que va más allá del estándar de jazz para crear un espacio sonoro diferente y místico. De la mano Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Milestones Ensemble

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.