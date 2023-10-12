DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an unforgettable night of techno at Specka Madrid!
Reb1rth Presents: HD Substance & s3rn4 b2b Javier Gantz
Get ready to immerse yourself in the pulsating beats and electrifying energy as we bring you two techno powerhouses for an exclusive ba
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.