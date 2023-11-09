DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Andy Field (Chortle One to Watch 2017) and Richard Todd (Chortle One to Watch 2018) present some new 'comedy'. All the 'comedy' has been road tested in their imaginations and is hilarious.
Hyperbole:
Andy Field:
Chortle Student Comedy Award Winner, Leic
