Andy Field and Richard Todd share 1 hour of comedy

The Bill Murray
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Andy Field (Chortle One to Watch 2017) and Richard Todd (Chortle One to Watch 2018) present some new 'comedy'. All the 'comedy' has been road tested in their imaginations and is hilarious.

Hyperbole:

Andy Field:

Chortle Student Comedy Award Winner, Leic Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Richard Todd, Andy Field

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:15 pm

