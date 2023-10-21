Top track

Bay of Skaill

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stuck in the Scene Presents: Santiago Garcia

Smoke & Mirrors
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bay of Skaill
Got a code?

About

Stuck In The Scene Presents: Santiago Garica

Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Doors 10pm / 21+ with Valid ID

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.

Lineup

1
Santiago Garcia, Mosey, Brown Sugar and 1 more

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.