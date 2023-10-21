Top track

ÈLIA - Grandine

Èlia + Melty Groove

sPAZIO211
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ÈLIA è pronta a salire sul palco con uno show unico in full band per presentare l’uscita del suo attesissimo primo EP dal titolo “PANDAMATOR”.

Questa parola che significa "dominatrice di ogni cosa" è la chiave di un concerto che vede protagonisti temi com

sPAZIO211, Attic Records

Lineup

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

