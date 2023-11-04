DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La quatrième édition d'IN HOUSE est déjà là 🏠 !!
Samedi 4 novembre, on vous attend nombreux pour une soirée sous le signe de la tech-house, de la house et de break🔥
🎧 Au programme : The Bogeyman, Barousse, Ravier 2000 et Fred Ula.
Cet événement est r
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.