Top track

Unknown Soldier

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE CASUALTIES / BROKEN BOMB / PAVASSE

Le Ferrailleur
Sun, 10 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNantes
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Unknown Soldier
Got a code?

About

Katabomb Records & Devil Rats Records vous présentent une soirée à ne pas manquer !

De passage à Nantes, The Casualties, groupe légendaire de la scène punk hardcore internationale sera en concert unique au Ferrailleur ! En multipliant les tournées à trave Read more

Présenté par Katabomb Records & Devil Rats Records

Lineup

The Casualties, Pavasse

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.