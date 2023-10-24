DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yuriko Kotani: Work In Progress

Camden Comedy Club
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Winner of the BBC New Comedy Award, UK-based Japanese comedian Yuriko Kotani is going to tell stories of her experiences and thoughts as a work in progress in her second language.

As seen on ‘Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central’, ‘Pointless Celebrities’ (BB Read more

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Yuriko Kotani

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.