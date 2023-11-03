DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Manchester-based duo Hyperdawn headline The White Hotel to celebrate the launch of their second album Steady - out via Them There Records - with special guest support from Shell Company, soundtracked by Lupini.
Each track on Steady conjures a personal sto
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.