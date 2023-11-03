Top track

Hyperdawn - Maybe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hyperdawn: Steady Launch Party

The White Hotel
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hyperdawn - Maybe
Got a code?

About

Manchester-based duo Hyperdawn headline The White Hotel to celebrate the launch of their second album Steady - out via Them There Records - with special guest support from Shell Company, soundtracked by Lupini.

Each track on Steady conjures a personal sto Read more

Presented by Grey Lantern + Them There Records.

Lineup

Shell Company , Lupini, Hyperdawn

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.