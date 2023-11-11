Top track

Francesco Del Garda, Alessandro Gaia - Move Your Body - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Francesco Del Garda

Phonox
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Filled to the brim with unknown gems and overlooked gold, it's safe to say Del Garda's DJ sets have a sound which is impossible to replicate.

The ever-evolving Italian mixes up smooth grooves from groovy house, electro, garage, techno funk, garage and min Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Francesco del Garda

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

