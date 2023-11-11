DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Filled to the brim with unknown gems and overlooked gold, it's safe to say Del Garda's DJ sets have a sound which is impossible to replicate.
The ever-evolving Italian mixes up smooth grooves from groovy house, electro, garage, techno funk, garage and min
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.