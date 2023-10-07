Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lekki to Atl

Domaine ATL
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:30 pm
PartyAtlanta
$43.56

About

🌟 Afrobeat Vibes featuring Pretty Boy D-O in Atlanta! 🌟

Experience a vibe like no other! Dive deep into the entrancing world of Alte and Afrobeats with our headlining sensation, Pretty Boy D-O. 🎶

Set in the city's most electrifying venue, our event pr Read more

Presented by Kabura.

Lineup

Prettyboy D-O

Venue

Domaine ATL

1150 Crescent Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

