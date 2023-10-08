DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cannastock Onsite VIP Parking

The Field at the Hudson Valley Sportsdome
Sun, 8 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsPoughkeepsie
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

VIP On-site parking at Cannastock on Sunday, October 8, 2023

This pass gives you access to park (1) vehicle in the VIP Parking lot.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Radio Woodstock.

Venue

The Field at the Hudson Valley Sportsdome

240 Milton Turnpike, Milton, New York 12547, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.