Cannastock Onsite Parking

The Field at the Hudson Valley Sportsdome
Sat, 7 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsPoughkeepsie
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

General Admission On-site parking at Cannastock on Saturday, October 7, 2023

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Radio Woodstock.

Venue

The Field at the Hudson Valley Sportsdome

240 Milton Turnpike, Milton, New York 12547, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

