Adam Ten, Mita Gami - Lego

Cyberpunk Universe Halloween by Anywherelse

KOKO
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Anywherelse presents Halloween 2023: Cyberpunk Universe

Enter the sprawling, dystopian world of the cyberpunk universe, neon lights pierce the perpetual darkness, casting an eerie glow on the rain-soaked streets.

Line Up

Adam Ten b2b Mita Gami

Presented by Anywherelse Events.

Lineup

2
Adam Ten, Mita Gami, Birds of Mind and 2 more

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
