DJ Aligator - Beshkan (Snap Your Dirty Fingaz)

DJ ALIGATOR

Scala
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Night Plu5 proudly presents

Friday 29th December

DJ ALIGATOR

Plus DJ Noise, Night Plus resident.

Doors: 10pm until 4am (last entry 2am)

Scala runs Club Scan: physical photo ID is required, no ID no entry

This is an 18+ event

Presented by NIGHT PLU5

Lineup

DJ Aligator

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

