DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Donavan's Yard

1716 Whitley Avenue
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyHollywood
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This Saturday 9/30 in Los Angeles

Featuring Donavan's Sound Club & Friends...

Limited presale tickets available now.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Donavan's Yard.

Lineup

Donavan's Yard

Venue

1716 Whitley Avenue

1716 Whitley Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.