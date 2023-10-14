Top track

Southpaw Chop - Funky Soul Brother (feat. DJ Koco a.K.A. Shimokita)

DJ Koco aka Shimokita

Mojo Club
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
€23.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

drumroll please, hoher besuch aus tokio kommt in den mojo club: DJ KOCO, der 7inch-wizard, der keine grenzen kennt, gibt endlich sein hamburg debut. messerscharf cuttet DJ KOCOaka Shimokita funk-, soul-, und hip hop-scheiben an- und ineinander, so dass die Read more

Presented by Mojo Club Reeperbahn GmbH

Lineup

DJ Koco, Ben*

Venue

Mojo Club

Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

