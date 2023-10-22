DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

U2 (GRAN CONCIERTO HOMENAJE)

Independance Club
Sun, 22 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Inauguramos la temporada de las matinales de Independance, con un concierto homenaje a U2. Estrenamos formato Matinal con conciertos para todos y todas.

L﻿as matinales de Independance Club se realizan para todas las edades, para los mas mayores y para los

Organizado por Independance Club.

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:00 pm

