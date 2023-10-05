DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Situazione con braccio teso

Ex Chiesa San Mattia
Thu, 5 Oct, 9:00 pm
TheatrePalermo
€7
SITUAZIONE CON BRACCIO TESO

Prima nazionale

di Oliver Zahn
con Emilia Guarino

Lo spettacolo tratta la storia (artistica) di un gesto gravato: il saluto romano, il saluto olimpico, il saluto Bellamy, il saluto tedesco, il saluto hitleriano. Inventato i Read more

Presentato da Teatro Bastardo
Ex Chiesa San Mattia

Via Torremuzza 21, 90133 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

