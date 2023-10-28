DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
XOYO - Hospitality
Metrik
P Money & Whiney
Anaïs
Dynamite MC
Frenetic
Busta
LFM
Special Guests:
DJ Marky
Roni Size
A/V - Jungle Cakes x RCE
Benny Page
Ed Solo
David Boomah Live PA
Mampi Swift (Jungle Set)
Escape
Mono
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.