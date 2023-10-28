Top track

Metrik - Dawnbreaker

A Weird & Wonderful Halloween 2023 w/ Hospitality

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJBirmingham
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Metrik - Dawnbreaker
About

XOYO - Hospitality
Metrik
P Money & Whiney
Anaïs
Dynamite MC
Frenetic
Busta
LFM

Special Guests:
DJ Marky
Roni Size

A/V - Jungle Cakes x RCE
Benny Page
Ed Solo
David Boomah Live PA
Mampi Swift (Jungle Set)
Escape
Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

7
Metrik, Roni Size, DJ Marky and 7 more

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

