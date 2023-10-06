DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La La Land Film Screening and Sing A Long

Jungle Electric
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jungle Electric presents La LA Land silm screening and Singa Long hosted by Drag Performers Shandy Halfpint and Crystal Bollix. Expect fun, crazyness, tongue in cheek humour and amazing entertainment!

Ticket price of £5.00 includes a glass of FIZZ

Presented by Jungle Electric.

Venue

Jungle Electric

467 Roman Rd, Bow, London E3 5LX
Doors open7:00 pm

