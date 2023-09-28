DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Groove Critical x Hundred Palms ALL NIGHT LONG

REVEL
Thu, 28 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsHollywood
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Groove Critical returns for another Thursday night of forward thinking deep tech and minimal house. Resident Patrick Loda sets it up with a solid Socal Coastal line up.

Free with RSVP first come first serve

$15 ticket gets you quick entry & a drink from Read more

Presented by Groove Critical x Revel x Hundred Palms.

Lineup

1
Jack Roy, Kendall Mangano, Moodhay and 1 more

Venue

REVEL

1710 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

