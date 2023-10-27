DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bleeding Hours, Subliminal Girls, Drei Säcke Bauschutt

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's Halloween weekend and we're hosting the beautifully deranged The Bleeding Hours who'll be launching their new album on the night alongside Subliminal Girls and Drei Säcke Bauschutt all the way over from Hamburg.

After the live music stay late for Pap Read more

Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.

Lineup

Subliminal Girls

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

