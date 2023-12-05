DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
A Live Concert from Boris Grebenschikov and BG +
For any ticketing assistance, please go to DICE's Help Centre where you can find answers to all FAQs and also contact the team for further help.
If you can’t find the answer you need, then please email hel
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs