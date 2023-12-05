DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boris Grebenschikov and BG +

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 5 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Live Concert from Boris Grebenschikov and BG +

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

