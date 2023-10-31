Top track

The Magic Room - Dino Lenny & Seth Troxler Re-Edit

Halloween Night w/ Seth Troxler

Soluna
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJToronto
CAD 44.81

Event information

***Limited Tickets Available ***

F﻿OR BOTTLE SERVICE & SUPPER CLUB EXPERIENCE - Email us at meet@solunatoronto.com

------------------------------

SETH TROXLER

Support by:

UMÎ - PASHA

CARERRA & TAVARES

23+ event :: Dress Code in Effect

Presented by Soluna.

Lineup

Seth Troxler

Venue

Soluna

314 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

