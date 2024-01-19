Top track

John Francis Flynn - My Son Tim

John Francis Flynn

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Award winning singer and multi-instrumentalist John Francis Flynn's new single ‘Mole In The Ground’ has just landed alongside news of his new album Look Over The Wall, See The Sky, to be released via River Lea Recordings on November 10th 2023. A founding m Read more

Presented by PPY & Brudenell Presents

Lineup

John Francis Flynn

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

