LOFT - Opening Season

Super Club
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dopo la pausa estiva, finalmente torniamo a casa!

LOFT ロフト Opening Season 2023-2024

Super Club, Via Tortona 27, Milano 23.30 - 05.00

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Super Club S.r.l..

Lineup

Danny Finn, Ale Rossi

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

