The Death Of Pop / Lifter

The Victoria
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Frre entry show with The Death of Pop and Lifter

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Short Waves
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lifter, The Death Of Pop

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

