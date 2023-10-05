DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MOSAICO: Tunes from Latin America & the Carribbean

The Goldfish
Thu, 5 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The mosaic is an artistic technique, created through the

intentional combination of multiple, diverse elements which

come together in a new form to decorate walls, floors or

ceilings, replacing the paint or tile with a vibrant reminder that

the whole i Read more

The Goldfish and El Marchante

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.