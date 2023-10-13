DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Creepy Creeps return to Alex's Bar on a spooky Friday the 13th show with special guests The Fly Traps, Bent Duo and Drac and the Swamp Rats. Vinyl selections by DJ Tiki Thomas!
This is a 21+ event
