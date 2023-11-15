Top track

Stereolab - French Disko

Stereolab

CONTENT
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£30.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Harvest Sun Promotions presents:

Stereolab

Live at Content Liverpool

This is a 14+ event (under 18 to be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by Harvest Sun Promotions
Mask not required

Lineup

Stereolab

Venue

CONTENT

Stanhope Street, Liverpool, L8 5RE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

