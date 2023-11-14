DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Pinkerton Raid (Solo) w/ Erin Cassels-Brown and Cricket Blue

The Monkey House
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Monkey House presents

The Pinkerton Raid (Solo) w/ Erin Cassels-Brown & Cricket Blue

Tuesday - November 14

Doors 7:00pm / Show 7:30pm

$12 Adv / $15 Dos

18+

The Pinkerton Raid is “a towering forest of indie rock with a timbre of folk that shadows Read more

Presented by Waking Windows.

Lineup

Cricket Blue, The Pinkerton Raid

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

