FIRST FIFTY: Friedberg + Darren Kiely + Hana Lili

Sebright Arms
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Great Escape Festival and Ticketmaster New Music Present

**FIRST FIFTY:
**Friedberg
Darren Kiely
Hana Lili

The Great Escape's FIRST FIFTY event series is back in November 2023 to showcase some of the hottest new and up-and-coming artists around

Presented by The Great Escape Festival and Ticketmaster New Music.

Lineup

Friedberg, Darren Kiely, Hana Lili

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

