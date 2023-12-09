Top track

Oliver Koletzki - Bones

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A SBCLTR ORIGINAL W/ OLIVER KOLETZKI & MADOTA

DTLA Debut Venue TBA
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Oliver Koletzki - Bones
Got a code?

About

LOS ANGELES!! We are so excited for the debut of OLIVER KOLETZKI at SBCLTR. An artist we have loved for a long time, and we are over the moon to produce a very special night for this occasion.

Expect to see the SIGNATURE SBCLTR PRODUCTION as we close out...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by SBCLTR.

Lineup

Oliver Koletzki, Madota, MKO

Venue

DTLA Debut Venue TBA

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.