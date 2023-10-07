DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RASTER FESTIVAL

Ex Macello
Sat, 7 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11
Scopri nuova musica con RASTER FESTIVAL - come as you are!

Non perderti il festival che nasce per dare l'occasione agli artisti emergenti più promettenti di mettersi alla prova e farsi conoscere dal grande pubblico. Animerà gli spazi dell’Ex Macello un’am Read more

Presentato da mare culturale urbano e raster.milano, in collaborazione con Rockit Pro e Piano B

Venue

Ex Macello

Viale Molise 62, 20137 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open5:00 pm

