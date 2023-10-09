Top track

Swimming Bell, The Tulips, Nighttime

Club Tee Gee
Mon, 9 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Free

About

Swimming Bell celebrates the relese of new single "Take It Easy" with performances from The Tulips and Nighttime at Club Tee Gee in Atwater Village on October 9, 2023.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by AMPM.

Lineup

Swimming Bell, Nighttime, The Tulips

Venue

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

