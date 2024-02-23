Top track

Ponte Pilas - In Vino Veritas

Ponte Pilas "From Del Boca Vista" (Record Release)

Lido
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €12.50

Event information

Back for their biggest and best show yet, Ponte Pilas are returning to a Berlin stage for the first time since September 22’. In what promises to be an unmissable show, with never-before-heard songs off their latest E.P. ‘From Del Boca Vista’, Berlin’s lik...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Pianola Music.
Lineup

Ponte Pilas

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

