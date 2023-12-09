Top track

Sugar Mami

La Zowi en Granada

Industrial Copera
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsGranada
€22

IMPORTANT: Si segueixes endavant amb la compra acceptes expressament les condicions generals de Primavera Sound / IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.

Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..

LA ZOWI

Industrial Copera

C. de Desmond Tutu, Parcela 13, 18140 La Zubia, Granada, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

