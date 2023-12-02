Top track

Freak Slug

YES The Pink Room
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£11.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Freak Slug at Dareshack.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Freak Slug

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

