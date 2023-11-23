Top track

Hattie Whitehead - No Man's Land

Hattie Whitehead

The Waiting Room
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50

About

Hattie Whitehead does not pull her punches. Raised on folk and jazz greats of the sixties and seventies, her smart lyrics and powerful, outspoken female voice blend folk sensibilities with an undeniably modern sound. Performing and writing since a young ag...

Presented by Hattie Whitehead and Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Hattie Whitehead

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH

Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

