Civic + The New South Whales

MOTH Club
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Henry Rollins: "I am digging that band… not one bad track in their recorded catalog".

CIVIC came together in 2018 through the traps of the Melbourne music scene, bonding over a shared love of tightly coiled riffs and a collective musical ethos.

On 2021 a...

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Civic

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

