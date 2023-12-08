DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eddie Spaghetti

Hotel Congress Plaza
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Friday December 8th

Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm

$12 Advance, $15 Day of Show

--EDDIE SPAGHETTI--

This is an 21+ event.
Hotel Congress

Lineup

Eddie Spaghetti

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.