Above & Beyond - Black Room Boy - Kasablanca Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kasablanca: Crossing the Rubicon

The Ground Miami
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsMiami
$26.45

About

DOORS 11PM | 21+

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Link Miami Rebels.

Lineup

Kasablanca

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

